Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 76.0% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AKZOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 18,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,923. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.