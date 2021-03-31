Albion Financial Group UT Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. 25,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

