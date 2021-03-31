Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $97.24 and a one year high of $158.89.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.