Albion Financial Group UT Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. 227,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

