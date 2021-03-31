Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

