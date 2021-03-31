Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 1,979 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,428 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $760.25. 13,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,596. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.90 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $718.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

