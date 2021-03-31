Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 2,731,464 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.