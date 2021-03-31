Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.86. 84,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,897 shares of company stock worth $13,194,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

