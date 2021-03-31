Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $32.97 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.