Alembic Global Advisors Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $55.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

