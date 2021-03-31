Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells $1,993,362.36 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,993,362.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,573,815.60.

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $835,548.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

ALLK stock opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allakos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

