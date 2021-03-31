Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $78.72 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 11231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Specifically, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $817,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,046. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -294.30, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 56.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

