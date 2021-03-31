Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,360,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

