Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

