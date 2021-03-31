Aluna.Social (ALN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.99 Million

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $473,503.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,054,860 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

