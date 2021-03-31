Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 15,685 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

