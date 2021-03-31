América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 1,465,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. América Móvil has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

