American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

