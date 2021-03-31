American International Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

