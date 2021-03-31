American International Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

