American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 314,766 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 314,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

