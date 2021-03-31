American International Group Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

