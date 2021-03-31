American International Group Inc. Sells 411 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

