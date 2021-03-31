American International Group Inc. Sells 593 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

