American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

American Tower stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.09. 5,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,228. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

