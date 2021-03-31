Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amplifon has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

