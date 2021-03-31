Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,002 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ma Investment Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -168.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

