Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.23 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.