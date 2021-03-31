Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 700.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,408,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,476 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CCJ opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

