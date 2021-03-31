Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

