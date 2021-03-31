Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $17.97 Million Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 692,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

