Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 269,242 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 500.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,242 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Canadian Solar worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Canadian Solar by 2,857.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,144 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 260,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,078 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.