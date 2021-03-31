Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,607 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

