Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. 1,515,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,617. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

