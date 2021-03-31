Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report sales of $59.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.10 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $291.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $365.22 million, with estimates ranging from $352.20 million to $388.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE NPTN traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 61,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.03 million, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $899,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 268,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.