Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $33.50

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 14,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

