Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,442.50

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,442.50 ($31.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LON CCH traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). 814,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,318.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,192.35. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,477.50 ($19.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,473 ($32.31). The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,342 ($30.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,051.66 ($5,293.52). Insiders acquired a total of 501 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,886 in the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

