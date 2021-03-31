Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $227.28

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.28.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.62. 2,189,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $146.19 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.