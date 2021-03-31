Analysts Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $23.06

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FCX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,509 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

