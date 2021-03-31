Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $273.68

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.77. PayPal has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

