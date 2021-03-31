Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $108.70

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

POST traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $105.72. 377,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,025. Post has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,537.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

