Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 1,152,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,847,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

