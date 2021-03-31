Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $174.20

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,670. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

