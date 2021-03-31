Analysts Set The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Price Target at $27.75

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.22. 182,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,685. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

