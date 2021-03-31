Andrew R. Williams Acquires 240 Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Andrew R. Williams acquired 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of £110.13 ($143.89) per share, with a total value of £26,431.20 ($34,532.53).

MTVW opened at £112.50 ($146.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is £111.84. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 9,187.50 ($120.04) and a 52-week high of £126.50 ($165.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.44.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

