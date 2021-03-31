ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 303,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,786 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $13.81.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,294.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.