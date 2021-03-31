AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 7232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

