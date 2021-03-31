AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 19,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,078. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

