Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ANCR opened at GBX 241.39 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £144.97 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.85. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

