AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an inline rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.46.

Shares of AON stock opened at $232.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.61. AON has a one year low of $151.04 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

